Even as concerns about a significantly large number of bad loans were rife in the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, the actual repayment data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows that it was not as bad as it was perceived. In the seven years since the scheme was launched, the borrowers --essentially micro and small enterprises -- have maintained a comparatively healthier repayment record.

The data showed that banks' non-performing assets for Mudra loans - including those extended during the Covid-19 pandemic when small enterprises were hardest hit - are lower than average for the sector.

The Indian Express reported that since Mudra was launched in 2015, bad loans under it accounted for Rs 46,053 crores, or 3.38 percent of overall disbursements till June 30, 2022. This represents less than half of the Indian banking sector's 5.97 percent NPAs for the financial year 2022.

What is the Mudra Scheme?

The Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency, or MUDRA, is a financial institution set up by the Government of India to promote and refinance micro enterprises. MUDRA's goal is to finance small businesses in the non-corporate sector through a variety of Last

Under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMYY), the government offers three different forms of loans for business startup. The first loan, known as the Shishu loan, is up to Rs 50,000. The second loan, Kishore, is from 50,000 to 5,00,000 rupees, while the third loan, Tarun, ranges from 5,000 to 10,000. Over 19 crore persons in these three groups have received loans from the government in the previous seven years.

According to data on PMMY portal only 83 lakh of the enterprises who have taken the loan have been unable to pay back the loan.

That is, only four of every 100 loans taken out by borrowers are unpaid. The remainder have paid off the government's debt in full or are making timely EMI payments.

What has Mudra been under the radar?

The Mudra scheme has been on a radar since quite some time as the opposition leaders like senior congress leader P.Chidambaram, Ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddharamaiah and Communist Party of India leader Sitharam Yechury. The scheme was also questioned by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Mudra might become the next banking crisis as it might create a conducive environment for NPAs.

The criticism mainly stemmed out the worries surrounding the increase in NPAs within the Indian banking sector and several reports around loan waivers around the world being poorly targeted, and eventually reducing the flow of credit.

Also, the scheme had been facing backlash since data provided by Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, last year indicated that gross NPAs under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) reached Rs 34,090.34 crore during the financial year 2020-21, an increase of 30.7 percent from Rs 26,078.43 crore in FY20 and nearly double from Rs 17,712.63 crore in FY19.

NPAs represented 2.51 percent of total disbursements in FY19, 2.53 percent in FY20, and 3.61 percent in FY21. The number performing although this year