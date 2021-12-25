Here's why physical documents are necessary for insurers

With insurance penetration in India seeing an uptick post pandemic, protecting the interest of insured becomes crucial. Several of the first-time insurance buyers, mostly from tier 3 and beyond cities, invest their entire monthly savings on a policy cover.

However, the lack of physical copies of insurance may put their claims to risk, with instances suggesting that the claims process largely remains paper-driven. The lack of internet connectivity makes it challenging to take print outs of the policy documents.

Even policyholders from metro cities prefer to hold a physical copy of the insurance certificate to prevent uncertainty around the claims process, a recent survey showed.

In fact, as per regulation 4 of IRDAI (issuance of e-insurance policies) Regulations, 2016, an insurer has to issue both physical and electronic insurance certificates to policyholders.

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as an interim measure allowed insurers to issue only electronic policy documents and exempted them from the requirement of sending insurance policies in physical form till March 31, 2022, following two extensions.

With normal economic activity resuming across the country, it becomes pertinent to restore the mandate of issuing both physical and electronic policy documents, in the interest of buyers.

An insurance policy is a contract between the insurance company and the insured individual and contains critical details of the insurance cover laying out the benefits, terms and conditions, the procedure to file for a claim if needed, and the contact details of the insurer.

Therefore, physical copies make it easier for the buyers to read clauses, terms, and conditions more clearly. It is not possible to read the multitude of Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) online. Besides, only-digital copies are risky in times when cyber-attacks are common. Moreover, in case the buyers’ inbox crashes or get hacked, physical copies come to the rescue.

Hard copies also act as the proof for the future for parents or children in case of the demise of the policy holder. In case there is no physical copy, it becomes nearly impossible to access the inbox of the policy buyer and find the policy.

Even as several insurance companies decided to ‘Go Green’ by either discarding the physical copies of insurance policies completely or making it optional, even before the pandemic, policyholders believe that the same insurance companies ask them for a physical copy while claiming the policy amount. The companies not only ask for the physical copy of the insurance policy but also other related documents.

With the contribution of insurance to GDP having risen sharply in the last one year, it is important to also make buyers feel safe about their investment. Most companies still ask for the original paper document while processing the claim.

According to Swiss Re’s Sigma report on World Insurance, India’s insurance contribution to GDP has risen to 4.2 percent in FY21 from 3.76 percent in FY20.

A recent survey by The Bombay Master Printers Association (BMPA) showed that over 80 percent of the insurance buyers prefer a physical copy of their policy document.

Nearly 8 in 10 survey participants felt that during the time of the claim or an emergency, a hard copy of the policy issued by the insurance company would be preferable. Over 60 percent of the survey respondents felt that the insurance companies push for only digital copies, instead of physical copies.

Incidentally, 56 percent of the survey participants fell in the age-group of 18-40 years, suggesting that even the younger policyholders prefer physical copies. Nearly 73 percent of the survey participants believed that it was better to have a physical copy of the document for records, especially in case of life and health insurance.

In a nutshell, it is preferable to have both physical and digital copies of the insurance certificate. Physical copies act as a record and evidence for families, especially children, even after the demise of the policyholder. Secondly, physical copies save the insured from cyber frauds and crimes.

Lastly, in case of a technical glitch, the physical copy of the document makes the claims process smooth. Therefore, considering the above, the Ministry of Finance and the insurance regulator must restore the mandate of making the insurer issue both physical and electronic insurance certificates to policyholders at the earliest.

The author, Prashant Shah, is Chief Executive at Bombay Master Printers Association (BMPA). The views expressed are personal