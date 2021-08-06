Here's why one should buy comprehensive health insurance for senior citizens

Over the last 16 months, the perception and understanding of people towards health insurance have completely changed. They have now started to realize how health insurance can act as the best possible financial solution to any planned or unplanned medical emergency. This is an important reason why people across all age groups are buying comprehensive health insurance plans in elevated numbers.

Overall, the health insurance sector has witnessed traction of over 25 - 30 percent in the sale of health insurance policies with maximum people buying family floater plans to cover themselves and their loved ones. When buying a health insurance plan, it is wise to cover your spouse and dependents' kids under the same policy and cover your parents under an individual health plan.

This will help you in not just giving your parents comprehensive coverage but will also bring down the insurance premium significantly. It is important to note that under a family floater plan, the annual premium of the policy is calculated basis the age of the eldest member being insured. In addition, there are certain limitations like waiting period and sub-limits in family floater plans that may become a hurdle for your aging parents as they may require hospitalisation any time.

For people who are planning to cover their parents under a health insurance plan, it is always suggested to buy a separate plan for them to ensure comprehensive coverage. If your parents are senior citizens i.e. above the age of 60 years, do make sure that you cover them under regular health insurance plans and not senior-citizen-specific health plans.

This is because senior-citizen-specific health plans are a bit expensive and come with numerous limitations like mandatory co-payment, sub-limits on room-rent and specific procedures and a long waiting period on common old-age illnesses like diabetes and hypertension. In contrast, regular comprehensive health plans have no such limitations and they ensure that the covered members get the best possible treatment at the most affordable prices.

For people who are covered under senior citizen specific health insurance plans, they can now easily get their policies ported to comprehensive health insurance plans. The insurance regulator (IRDAI) few years back allowed customers to switch their insurer and policy to a differed insurer if they are unhappy with the services provided with current insurer. There are numerous health insurance plans available with different insurers and customers can choose one as per their specific needs and requirements. Customers with pre-existing ailments can port to plans that come with zero-day waiting period for numerous and very common age-related ailments like Hypertension, Diabetes, Asthma and ailments related to cardio. Such plans cover pre-existing diseases from Day 1 of buying the plan without any additional cost.

Another advantage of porting from senior-citizen health plans to regular health covers is that the entire hospital bill is paid by the insurer and the customer does not need to pay anything from his own pocket. This is because senior citizen plans come with a mandatory co-payment clause, as the customers in this age segment are more prone to various ailments. Also, check for plans that have no sub-limits so that during hospitalization you can pick any room category of your choice for a comfortable and peaceful treatment. At the same time, pick an insurer that does not puts sub-limits of various procedures like treatment of cataract, knee replacement, etc. so that there is not any burden on your pocket.

Some other important aspects that must be given due consideration when porting the health cover of your senior citizen parents are a network of hospitals, coverage for OPD expenses, yearly medical check-up facility, domiciliary hospitalization, alternate treatment, second opinion and cover for ambulance in case of hospitalisation.

The author, Amit Chhabra, is Head-health Insurance at Policybazaar.com. The views expressed are personal