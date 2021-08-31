Here's why Mark Mobius suggests investors to have 10% portfolio in gold

Have you been investing in gold for long? If not, it may be time for you to start doing it now.

According to veteran investor Mark Mobius, investors should hold at least 10 percent of gold in their portfolio as currencies may be devalued “significantly” in the near future.

Countries around the world are rolling out “unprecedented” stimulus packages to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobius says this is likely to lead to devalued currencies.

“Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply that has been printed,” he told Bloomberg in an interview on August 30.

Devaluation, as we know, refers to the practice of reducing the value of a particular currency compared to any goods it can be exchanged with. With this, there is a surplus of gold in the market and the prices also start climbing.

It's important to note here that Mobius' remarks come at a time when gold is already trading higher in India and as well as globally.

At 10:20 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.23 percent to Rs 47,274 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 47,164 and the opening price of Rs 47,299 on the MCX. Meanwhile, international gold prices gained propped up by a sluggish dollar. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,815.16 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,817.40.

At a time when gold is trading above $1,800 per ounce, Chirag Sheth of Metals Focus told CNBC-TV18 even if tapering happens, interest rates are unlikely to hike until late 2022 or early 2023. That is something that is supportive of gold, he said citing US Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech last week in which he said tapering is not equivalent to an interest rate hike.

On the back of correction in Indian markets that has helped improve demand, Sheth expects gold to hit $1900 per ounce in the international markets by early next year.

Investors tend to hold gold during periods of heightened risk as the yellow metal prices often rally during periods of uncertainty or market stress, similar to what happened in 2020.

Mobius, who has over 30 years of experience at Franklin Templeton Investments, told Bloomberg, “It is going to be very, very good to have physical gold that you can access immediately without the danger of the government confiscating all the gold.”

Earlier in 2020, the gold rates had touched record highs above $2,075 an ounce in early August following an unprecedented global stimulus, negative real rates, and a weakening dollar. In India, gold prices had breached Rs 56,000 in August last year. Gold prices then eased from the highs reached in August 2020 on a stronger US dollar and expectations of economic recovery.

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.