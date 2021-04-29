Here's why COVID-19 survivors may find it tough to get term plan immediately

Individuals who have recently recovered from COVID-19 may not be able to purchase a life insurance plan immediately. They will have to wait for about 3 to 6 months to get the plan.

As we know, India is in the midst of a devastating second wave of COVID-19. For the past several weeks, cases and deaths have skyrocketed. Given the lack of clarity and uncertainty around the after-effects of COVID, Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head-term insurance at Policybazaar states that getting a term life insurance policy might take a bit more time for those who have recovered from COVID.

"A term life insurance policy covers policyholders’ life for a huge amount for a very small premium and in such policies, underwriters across the world have been cautious for ages now in case of any medical condition that has occurred in the 6 months preceding the application for a policy," Chowdary explains.

Pre-COVID, the number of people who had any medical condition with themselves or family members in the past 6 months would have been small. But, given the way COVID-19 cases are rising, this number has automatically moved up now as many have/family members have turned positive in the recent months.

As a result, Chowdary further tells that the proposal for term insurance gets into the zone of scrutiny where additional medical tests are asked for or might get postponed for 3 months.

"As people are getting wary of stepping out of their homes due to COVID-19, it is understandable from their perspective that they don't wish to go out for medical tests or let someone come to their homes to collect samples. On the other hand, it becomes difficult for the insurance company to accept the risk and issue a policy without assessing the risk properly in the absence of fresh medical reports," Chowdary illustrates.

Moreover, several insurance companies have also introduced a 'cooling-off' waiting period to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19. The cooling-off period is a time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health coverage. This may vary from a few days to a few months.

According to Amit Chhabra, head - health insurance, Policybazaar.com, most health insurers are a bit iffy about onboarding customers who have just recovered from COVID-19 and as a result, they have put a cooling-off period of 3-6 months after COVID detection.