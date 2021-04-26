Here's why COVID-19 survivors may find it difficult to get health insurance instantly

Several insurance companies have introduced a 'cooling-off' waiting period to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19. The cooling-off period is a time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health coverage. This may vary from a few days to a few months.

According to Amit Chhabra, head - health insurance, Policybazaar.com, most insurers are a bit iffy about onboarding customers who have just recovered from COVID-19 and as a result, they have put a cooling-off period of 3-6 months after COVID detection.

"This means one can buy a health insurance policy only after 3-6 months of having turned COVID negative," Chhabra stresses.

It’s also important to note that there is no distinction between vaccinated and non-vaccinated candidates, which means all the normal policies will go under a cooling-off period to evaluate and decide on the application acceptance.

As we know, the second surge of COVID-19 is sweeping the country and there is an unprecedented surge in new infections. More and more deaths are being reported and the healthcare system is caving under the pressure.

Given the lack of clarity around the severity and virulence of this mutant, Chhabra advises people to take precautions and purchase health insurance at the earliest.

"Considering the rapid spread of new variant of COVID-19, it is hard to say anything about the long term effects of it. Given the rate at which the disease is spreading right now, it’s advisable for all to get a health insurance plan now. In case, one gets COVID, it will become difficult to get the health insurance plan immediately," Chhabra states.

Some of the common coverages offered by COVID insurance policies include disease treatment, home treatment (if suggested by the doctor), co-payment, add-on covers and cashless treatment. While some of the charges which are excluded are home quarantine, non-recognised quarantine centre, hospitalisation without the doctor's recommendation, pre/post natal expenses (unless it leads to hospitalisation), and pre-existing diseases (unless the waiting period is over).