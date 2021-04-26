  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Here's why COVID-19 survivors may find it difficult to get health insurance instantly

Updated : April 26, 2021 04:31:42 IST

Several insurance companies have introduced a 'cooling-off' waiting period to buy a health policy for people who suffered from COVID-19.
The cooling-off period is a time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health coverage.
Here's why COVID-19 survivors may find it difficult to get health insurance instantly
Published : April 26, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maruti Q4FY21 preview: Revenue growth seen 30% up; margins likely to be stable at 9.1%

Maruti Q4FY21 preview: Revenue growth seen 30% up; margins likely to be stable at 9.1%

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore; revenue up 0.9%; misses estimates

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore; revenue up 0.9%; misses estimates

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement