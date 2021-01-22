Personal Finance Here's why Budget 2021 should increase section 80C limit? Updated : January 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST Several experts have asked the government to increase the maximum limit for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act to Rs 2.5 lakh from the present Rs 1.5 lakh. Budget 2021-22 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which will be the third budget of the Modi 2.0 government. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply