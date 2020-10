Public Provident Fund (PPF), a retirement planning-focused instrument, has a lock-in period of 15 years. In this investment, the overall interest earned during the period of investment as well as the maturity amount is tax-free.

Since 15 years is a long period, reaching the maturity in case of PPF is itself like completing an important milestone in the financial journey. However, on reaching maturity, many may be plagued by the 'What's next' question.

In view of this, let's look at some of the options to proceed with the PPF account once it matures:

Close the account and withdraw the entire amount

Investors can transfer the entire amount (generated from PPF investment) to a savings account by submitting an application to the bank or post office.

Extend the account without fresh deposits

The PPF account can remain active even after maturity, without making any fresh contributions. It continues earning tax-free interest after maturity.

This means investors can continue it even without making fresh deposits.

Extend the account with fresh deposits

The PPF account can also be extended within one year of maturity for a further five years and so on.

In the words of Abhinav Angirish, founder of InvestOnline.in, "Account holders can reinvest their maturity amount. However, as per PPF rules, only Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested in a year. Hence, it won't be possible to invest the entire amount in a fresh account. So, investors can extend the PPF account in the block of five years."

The longer the money stays invested, the quicker it grows.

Invest in other avenues

Alternatively, investors can invest the PPF amount in mutual funds.

"The investments can be made in parts, for example, some amount can be invested in liquid funds (to cover emergencies) while some amount can be invested in short and medium duration debt funds. The idea is to generate returns that can not only beat inflation but also help the investments grow at a healthy rate," suggests Angirish.

Additionally, anyone who is unsure about investments should consult a qualified financial advisor and take appropriate advice that suits their profile.