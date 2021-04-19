  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Here's what you should consider before investing in mutual funds

Updated : April 19, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Deciding to invest your hard-earned money in mutual funds is a big step, and it needs to be done right.
With so many options on the table, you need to be careful where you invest as it can seriously affect your returns.
Here's what you should consider before investing in mutual funds
Published : April 19, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths in last 24 hrs

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Aihuishou to raise up to $1 billion in US IPO, says source

Aihuishou to raise up to $1 billion in US IPO, says source

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement