Here's what to do with money you saved during pandemic Updated : March 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST The COVID-19 pandemic has affected individuals in various ways. While many people lost their jobs and livelihood, some had to make changes to their financial plans. As almost all countries imposed travel restrictions, some people also ended up saving money as they couldn't travel for a vacation. Published : March 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST