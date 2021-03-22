Here's what to do with money you saved during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected individuals in various ways. While many people lost their jobs and livelihood, some had to make changes to their financial plans. However, a few individuals advanced in their professional careers and learned new skills.

As almost all countries imposed travel restrictions, some people also ended up saving money as they couldn’t travel for a vacation.

In view of this, let’s look at some ways one could use the saved money now:

Invest in liquid funds

According to Archit Gupta Founder and CEO, ClearTax, individuals can consider investing the saved money in liquid funds.

“These funds are relatively safer and have the potential to provide much higher returns than bank deposits. The risk associated with these funds is on the lower side as the underlying securities mature within 91 days. Therefore, these funds have the potential to facilitate one to go on an even more lavish holiday in the near term,” Gupta advises.

Start an equity mutual fund

As per Gupta, individuals can also consider investing in equity mutual funds for a long-term horizon to get higher returns over time.

“Having a considerable sum at disposal means one should consider investing it in an index or large-cap fund and later initiate a systematic investment plan (SIP) to instill a sense of financial discipline over time. These equity funds have the potential to help one in achieving long-term financial goals sooner than expected,” Gupta suggests.

Additionally, as the end of the financial year, 2020-21 is nearing, Gupta believes, one could also consider investing in ELSS mutual funds to claim tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Pay off outstanding credit card debt or loans

According to, Anil Pinapala, Founder, Vivifi India Finance Private Limited, if the savings are a substantial amount, one can use it to pay off outstanding credit card debt.

"Another good option would be to use the savings to pay down the principal amount on loans that do not have any pre-payment penalties. This will also help in reducing the term of the loan or monthly EMIs, moving forward," Pinapala suggests.

Buy a health insurance

The pandemic has come as a rude reminder of how important health insurance can be.

This could be a good time, according to Pinapala, to enhance one’s health insurance coverage, especially if the insurance provided by the employer doesn’t cover much.

Utilize it for a healthy lifestyle

Staying fit and healthy is also very important.

So, Pinapala says that individuals can use the saved money to imbibe a healthy lifestyle by conducting regular full-body health check-ups, investing in a gym membership, or getting an online personal trainer.

Use it to set-up a home-office

Abhishek Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Upwards believes that work from home is going to stay and people can use part of the saved funds to get some renovation done and set up a proper and comfortable home-office.