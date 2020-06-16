Personal Finance
Here's what PPF deposit holders should do by June 30
Updated : June 16, 2020 05:57 PM IST
PPF subscribers, whose accounts matured on March 31 and could not extend their accounts due to lockdown were also extended up to June 30.
Subscribers should also note that the balance in PPF and SSA on March 31 are being taken into account for the purpose of deciding withdrawal limit or loan.
For the deposit made till June 30, March 31, 2020 is being considered for the purpose of payment of interest.