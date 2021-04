The history of gold dates back to almost 4000 BC when Europeans first started using the yellow metal for ornamental purposes. Later, it slowly started being used as a medium of exchange for international trade in the gold-bearing regions of Egypt. Over the centuries, the metal went from becoming the Gold Standard in the economy, a type of monetary system, to one of the safest modern-day investment assets owing to its history, safety, trust, scarcity, and tendency to be a safe-haven during financial markets crises.

Gold, when included in an investment portfolio mix, historically has helped reduce the negative impact of other high-risk investments such as stocks. Gold has also been a good long term hedge against inflation particularly given the long-term decline in the purchasing power of currencies such as the Rupee or Dollar. Gold comes in many forms including gold coins, stocks of gold-mining companies, gold ETFs, gold-related securities, gold bars, digital gold and sovereign gold bonds. In India, gold has been widely used for jewellery and investment purposes for generations, with Indian’s believed to be holding gold valued at over $1.5 Trillion.

While physical gold offers easy liquidation, the possession of actual gold in your hands poses its own challenge. Gold is a long-term asset and has historically been purchased from a dealer, which means the selling cost of gold is inflated due to commission. This commission is further deducted by the next dealer who buys your gold. Hence, you often end up receiving less than the prevailing market price of the precious metal. Add to this the challenges of buying genuine quality gold jewellery and keeping it safe.

In India, gold jewellery is a family legacy passed on from one generation to another. The yellow metal holds sentimental value and is considered to be a lucrative asset in the long run. However, when used as an investment tool, returns on gold jewellery depreciate over a period of time. While the sale price of gold jewellery consists of melting charges, making charges, labour costs and taxes, the resale value excludes these charges and what you get is a market value well below the actual cost of your jewellery.

As a result, today, the digitally-native millennial investors are looking for a hassle-free purchase of gold with lower costs, transparency in pricing, but still offering the benefits of physical gold ownership. Enter Digital Gold – a digitised form of gold investment. Digital Gold is not only an easily available and convenient way to buy gold, but it also comes with a slew of benefits such as cost savings, assured quality, secured holdings of real gold in a vault, insurance, immutable record of the transaction on the blockchain, and, more importantly, ease of access and use.

Let’s examine some of the advantages of Digital Gold:

Convenience in buying and reselling

Buying and selling physical gold requires the customer to engage with a trusted jeweller, agent or bank, which is both inconvenient and time-consuming. Digital Gold, however, can be bought and sold anytime, from anywhere, through an app on your phone. Several new-age companies and mobile apps facilitate the sale of Digital Gold with just a few clicks, both in India as well as global vaults such as Switzerland or Singapore. Unlike the sale of physical gold, digitally sold gold does not require the seller to go to a bank for a money transfer. The e-wallet or net banking options on digital gold platforms facilitate this transfer. Further, these digital platforms regularly provide updates on the price of gold in real-time, almost immediately indicating the current value of a buyer’s gold.

No storage hassles

If you are the owner of tangible gold products, their storage and safety become your primary concern. Many investors store their gold in bank lockers, but this comes at a cost vis-à-vis account opening cost, registration fees, annual charges and accompanying service charges among others. With Digital Gold, the onus of storage and safety rests on the provider, who bears all the costs of preserving the gold in a safe vault. Some Digital Gold providers also insure your gold at his expense. All these factors make Digital Gold a less stressful and hassle-free investment.

Guaranteed purity of gold

In addition to security, Digital Gold ensures the quality of the yellow metal in conjunction with the gold purity standard. Gold sold on digital platforms comes with a certification of purity by the standards authority in the provider’s country. The gold thus purchased comprises 24K purity akin to physical gold and the entire buying price goes towards purchasing the asset. This makes it a more profitable instrument than physical gold.

Long-term outlook

Digital Gold gives investors the flexibility to determine when, where and how they want to procure and invest in the precious metal, which was something of a challenge with traditional forms of gold. The fractional investing model behind Digital Gold enables new-age investors to make an informed, low-cost and low-risk investment that suits their long-term needs.

Following the global pandemic and the ensuing economic uncertainty, gold and the precious metals market have found favour among the investor community. The renewed interest in gold has put the spotlight on Digital Gold and its benefits, prompting investors – especially millennials – to reevaluate their investment portfolio.

The digitised form of gold investment offers transparency in trading and is a safe option for first-time investors. Digital Gold providers to provide buyers flexibility in investment amount. Location of gold, cost of execution, and convenience of being able to a transaction from the comfort of their homes.

Digital Gold heralds a new digitised economy – a marriage between the world’s oldest most trusted commodity and 21st century’s smart technology – and is the investment of the future.