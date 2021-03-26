Here's what happens if you miss filing ITR for FY19-20 by March 31

The deadline to file a belated income tax return (ITR) with a late fine of Rs 10,000 for the financial year 2019-20 (or assessment year 2020-21) will end on March 31, 2021. Taxpayers missing this deadline will not be able to carry forward losses incurred by them in the current assessment year.

Belated ITR filing is available for those who missed doing so within the stipulated deadline. This attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act and the penalty payable by assessees filing a late return increases based on the degree of delay.

Rs 5,000 is required to be paid if the return is furnished on or before December 31 of the assessment year. The penalty increases to Rs 10,000 if the assessee files the return next year between January 1 and March 31.

Now, if a taxpayer doesn't file ITR for the said assessment year by the March 31 deadline, he/she may have to face stringent consequences.

According to experts, a penalty can be levied in this case, which is a minimum of 50 percent of the assessed tax or a maximum of 200 percent of the assessed tax.

There are also chances that taxpayers may have to face prosecution (i.e. rigorous imprisonment for a term up to 7 years along with a fine), in extreme and high-value cases. This happens when willful default to furnish the return of income and tax payable (after reducing taxes paid and TDS) exceeds Rs 10,000.

Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR (without a belated fine) by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). For FY2019-20 (AY2020-21), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the last date for filing ITR to January 10, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since this year, the original deadline was itself extended until January 10 and taxpayers can only file belated ITR with a fine of Rs 10,000.