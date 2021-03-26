  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Here's what happens if you miss filing ITR for FY19-20 by March 31

Updated : March 26, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Belated ITR filing is available for those who missed doing so within the stipulated deadline
This attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act and the penalty payable by assessees filing a late return increases based on the degree of delay
Here's what happens if you miss filing ITR for FY19-20 by March 31
Published : March 26, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement