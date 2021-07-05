Here’s how your old coins, currency notes can fetch you lakhs

The old coins and currency notes that you have been hoarding can make you richer if you decide to sell them online. Old and rare coins of Re 1, Rs 2 and old currency notes of Re 1, Rs 2, Re 5 are registering a decent demand and can fetch you thousands online.

Numismatists (coin or medal collectors) and notaphilists (who study or collect paper notes) are always on the lookout for rare coins and notes. If you have a collection, it’s time to sell a few.

There are many takers for 10-rupee coins with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them. A one rupee note dating back to 1977, 1978 or 1979 with the signature of former principal secretary, ministry of finance Hirubhai M. Patel, who served under former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, can get you up to Rs 45,000.

ONGC’s commemorative five-rupee coins are selling for Rs 200 for 10 coins.

You can get Rs 1,999 for a hundred-rupee note with an uncommon numerical series of 000 786 and with the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao.

Several websites such as CoinBazzar, Indiamart and Quikr are cashing in on the craze.

A ten-rupee note issued in 1943 (during the British rule) signed by the then Reserve Bank of India governor CD Deshmukh is coveted by buyers on Coinbazzar. The note has the Ashoka pillar emblem printed on one side and a boat on the other side. On the backside of the note, the English words “ten rupees” should be written on two ends. You can get up to Rs 25,000 for this rare note.

You can register on CoinBazzar.com, fill in your details, the details of the coins or notes that you intend to sell, their expected price and wait for the buyers to contact you directly.

Coinbazzar, which went live on March 23, 2015, and became a private limited company in 2020, is offering to buy coveted uncommon coins, notes and other items.

IndiaMART.com is also offering several deals in numismatics. An old 25 paise coin with silver colour can get you up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

If you have Queen Victoria’s coins from 1862, then buyers on Quikr are willing to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. One-rupee silver coin of the year 1862 falls in a rare coin category.

For verification, you can visit Mintage World, which is an online museum with well-researched collection of coins, notes, and stamps.