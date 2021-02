Authored by DP Singh

There is an interesting dichotomy that exists among investors. Over the years, people have gotten better at planning for extreme and sudden occurrences of cash flow disruptions such as unexpected illness, accidental death, or job loss, but, surprisingly enough, they are ill-prepared for more realistic, longer-term eventualities such as retirement. In fact, for most people retirement seems like a distant possibility leading them to grossly misjudge the time needed to financially plan for it.

Any good financial plan starts with identifying a financial goal. Today investment and financial planning have gained wide acceptance among investors as an essential part of their own personal journey. But the path to long-term financial planning is still fraught with more questions than answers. The struggle is with understanding the need for asset allocation and how it relates to individual risk profiles and the time horizon of the investment. This struggle gets amplified when investors only associate long-term planning with investments in equities.

The 4 Stages of Retirement Planning

For a long-term goal such as retirement, each person’s asset allocation - the proportion of their investments each in equity and debt - changes through the investment tenure depending on investors’ age and life-stage. Such asset allocation can be broadly be categorized into four stages.

The Jet-Setting, Go-Getter Stage (Up to 40 yrs of age)

During this stage, most people are still settling down in their personal and professional lives. It is defined by a desire to professionally establish yourself, and by considerations on the personal front such as starting a family or taking up a serious hobby or interest such as fitness, social work, or travel. At this stage, retirement is a good couple of (or more) decades away which means that the risk-taking ability is probably at the highest. So, follow an aggressive allocation strategy and focus on accumulating equity investments. Equity can over a long period of time generate significant inflation-adjusted returns and therefore, be best suited for this stage of life. This first stage will be crucial for the final retirement so start as early as possible, say at age 25.

The Settled Down Stage (40-50 years)

Here, the wheels of professional and personal harmony are set in motion. Now, no longer in the heady initial years, consider slowing down a bit. Main financial concerns now would involve education and health for you and your family members. With most equity investments in place, it is time now to add debt to the portfolio by taking an aggressive hybrid approach. This means substantial exposure to equities and a smaller portion to debt investments. This is to provide a cushion to the overall portfolio as the risk-taking ability is slightly lower than the previous stage and could provide some stability to the portfolio returns as debt investments are relatively less volatile than equities.

The Reflection Stage (50-60 yrs)

This stage is far more relaxed. With most short to medium-term goals out of the way, it is now time to focus on long-term goals such as retirement. Here, be slightly more cautious with equity investments. They will continue to be a part of the portfolio but in a measured way. Adopt a conservative hybrid approach with a higher focus on capital protection. Keeping a small part of investments in equities will provide some capital appreciation to the portfolio while the larger debt portion will protect the investments from any sharp short-term market volatility.

The New Beginning Stage/Relaxed Stage (above 60 years)

This is the second beginning of your life. At this stage, you are either already retired or on your way to retirement. Now, you can no longer take risks as investments made pre-retirement will be needed to sustain lifestyles. This is when medical bills and vacation and other leisure spend jostle for an equitable share of your wallet. So, be conservative with your investments at this point and only make debt investments. Shelter your portfolio from equity investments to ensure your portfolio is protected from any short-term volatility in the equity markets. You cannot afford to take a higher risk at this stage and are better left alone investing in debt.

To make retirement planning easier, mutual funds offer solution-oriented schemes specifically targeted towards retirement. Some of these funds also offer varied plans that cater to different age groups and risk profiles. Some even go further and provide an automatic switch facility that moves the investments to the next best plan based on age. These schemes and facilities aim to make retirement planning less cumbersome and more efficient, but the key to building a robust retirement corpus will always be to continue investing in a disciplined and consistent manner.