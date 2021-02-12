Personal Finance Here’s how you can teach your daughter to reach financial freedom Updated : February 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST While women have proved their mettle in multiple domains standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts when it comes to finances, the picture is quite different. Even today, they mostly leave money matters to males exposing themselves to vulnerabilities that can cause significant stress in case of any untoward incident. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply