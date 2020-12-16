Personal Finance Here's how you can plan your child's future with ULIP Updated : December 16, 2020 06:00 PM IST The biggest hurdle that most parents face while planning and saving for their kid’s future is funding higher education, typically post-graduate or master’s studies. While most parents are quite aware of the fact that they would require a huge corpus for funding education, many parents are unable to choose the right investment option. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.