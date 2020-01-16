Here's how you can make the most of your savings account
Updated : January 16, 2020 11:54 AM IST
The annual bank statement offered by savings account offers a record of income earned and can be considered as a document for tax compliance.
Pre-approved loans, credit cards and overdraft facilities can be availed using savings accounts.
The best way to earn higher interest on a savings account is to transfer the money to investment instruments.
