  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here's how you can make 2021 your best tax saving year

Updated : December 17, 2020 04:16 PM IST

The year 2020 has been one of the most uncertain years in the human era. COVID-19 pandemic made people realize that saving for the future and for uncertainty is important.
Moreover saving leads to tax planning and investors may end up paying less tax or no tax at all.
Here's how you can make 2021 your best tax saving year

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Dhampur Sugars earmarks 1/5 produce for exports after govt's Rs 3,500 crore subsidy

Dhampur Sugars earmarks 1/5 produce for exports after govt's Rs 3,500 crore subsidy

Next 1-2 decades will see strong growth due to low penetration, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Next 1-2 decades will see strong growth due to low penetration, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement