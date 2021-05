The magnitude and spread of COVID-19 across the globe are keeping us worried on two fronts. One is about our and our family’s health and the second is the impact of any such potential illness on our finances. This uncertainty can make you worry about your family’s future. Any critical illness can have a huge impact on your savings.

Buying insurance online is surely easy, quick, convenient and, in all possibility, will cost you less.

Insurers report that the business of life insurance has witnessed traction of 40 percent in the last 6 months as the pandemic has forced the importance of financial protection to the top of the mind for consumers in a way like never before. Moreover, media reports filled with stories of thousands of people being infected with the pandemic and tragic loss of life each day, people are increasingly aware that good health and long life are not givens that they can take for granted anymore.

While it is good that more and more people are buying insurances to financially protect their families, there is a flip side to the story. With a rise in the sale of term life insurance plans, Indians are believed to be moving towards “panic buying” amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listed below are some tricks to help you pick the best policy covers:

Be mindful of what you look out for

While buying a plan for yourself, it is important to assess what exactly you looking for, review your financial value and assess your financial needs of the years to come. It’s important to also acknowledge that your financial needs change with your life stages and you got to protect the future of your loved ones with the right sum assured when you are not around to take care of them.

Compare options online

Buying online will give you the benefit of comparing policies with all the necessary details from policy sellers all across, unlike agents who would just insist you buying from their company.

Look out for the best-priced options available

Buying Insurances online, work out to be almost 30-70 percent cheaper that buying them offline, the primary reason of which is that there are no agents involved, thereby eliminating agent commissions/ intermediary costs

Buying Flexibility

Online insurance purchase always tends to be more flexible with a wider range of options to help you choose from, which in turn can be a blessing in disguise as in the offline modes, you may blindly trust the agent and leave it to them to complete the rest of the documentation, on your behalf.

Closely look at the insurance coverage offerings

Many financial advisers suggest that your life insurance cover should be at least ten to fifteen times your annual income. However, there are several elements that you should consider while estimating the ideal life insurance amount. If you have debts, then meeting the Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) might be challenging for your family in your absence. In addition to this, you need to arrange funds for your children’s higher education or marriage.

As a fact, online insurance purchase has all the ingredients to become an instant hit with today's technology-savvy generation who prefer to do things through the click of the mouse. The trend of buying online insurance policies is slowly and steadily growing in India. Gone are the days when you would have to visit the insurer's office or fix an appointment with the insurance agent or a broker to buy a policy.