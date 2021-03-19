Here's how you can file belated ITR for FY19-20 by March 31? Here's a step-by-step guide

In case you have not filed your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (or assessment year 2020-21), you can still do it by March 31, 2021, with a late fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, an assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time. However, certain penalty charges are applicable in case of a belated income tax return (ITR).

A belated income tax return attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The amount of penalty payable by the assessees filing a late return increases based on the degree of delay.

Rs 5,000 is required to be paid if the return is furnished on or before December 31 of the assessment year. The penalty increases to Rs 10,000 if the assessee files the return next year between January 1 and March, according to the I-T department.

Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 (AY2020-21) to January 10, 20201 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since this year, the original deadline was itself extended till January 10, taxpayers could only file belated ITR with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Those who have an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, however, are required to pay Rs 1,000 for filing ITR after the due date

The process of filing a belated return is the same as filing the return on or before the due date.

Here are the steps to file belated ITR:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department's website– incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and log in to file ITR. Remember to register using your PAN in case you have not.

Step 2: Select the ITR filing option, select the assessment year, form number and filing type – original or revised return.

Step 3: Now, select ‘prepare and submit online’

Step 4: Select the pre-validated bank account, where you want to receive the IT refund if you are eligible for any.

It is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year to file an income tax return (ITR).