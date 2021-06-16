Here's how you can choose the right debt product

Digital lending has brought several benefits to MSME borrowers across the country. It remains the primary mechanism to drive further credit inclusion over the past couple of years. The intense application of technology has also given lenders the ability to design a variety of products for borrowers. Often, this can be confusing for prospective borrowers. Here is a guide to how to choose the right credit product and minimize your interest payments.

The primary dimension to think about while choosing the right credit product is the use case – why do you need credit, and where will you use it.

For example, there could be multiple product offering for merchants selling on ecommerce platforms:

• Working capital financing to procure inventory – this product finances the ongoing gap between paying for procurement and getting paid for sales. It is an essential product to scale up the business over a medium-term (12-24 months)

• Early Settlement facility to finance the lag between shipment and payment on an ecommerce platform. This is a 10-20 day turnaround credit facility to manage short-term liquidity, and can be upscaled or downscaled dynamically.

• Receivables financing for sales to the platform itself, backed by accepted invoices. This is a 30-60 day facility against invoices, and flexible in terms of usage.

As one looks at the above product suite, the key dimensions of product design become apparent:

1. When do you need the credit facility – Money sitting idle means that you are paying interest without earning through credit utilization. Such idle time must be minimized.

2. Is the need ongoing or sporadic – Longer tenure facilities may provide convenience while shorter tenure ones may provide lower interest outgo.

3. What is the certainty of the lender getting paid back – while borrowers must only take credit where they can pay back, lenders will index the interest rate to the perceived risk. Shorter tenure cash-flow backed credit will typically carry a lower rate than mid-long term unsecured facilities.

4. How is the need for debt capital likely to scale – if the need for capital scales with business (typically in working capital use cases,) having the right structure to support it helps in ensuring continuity. Remember, lenders will scale with you as the relationship gathers vintage – choose your lenders accordingly and invest in growing the relationship.

5. What will be your return on capital – this determines what you should or shouldn’t be willing to pay for a credit facility. If you are in the 5% margin business but can rotate the money twice a month, that’s 10% return on capital, and it may make sense for you to borrow at 2% a month. However, if you are in a 5% business with a 2 month rotation cycle, the same loan will become unviable.

As we speak with our customers, the other dimension that becomes apparent to credit offtake is convenience. Is the credit facility available when required, or is it likely to take weeks or even a month to avail of it? Does the credit provider have digital and tele-support interfaces for prompt customer service? Is there ease of drawdowns and repayments through multiple modes? These are some of the questions to consider as you look to build a relationship with your credit provider.

In the end, good business makes good credit. Do make sure that you have thought through what a particular credit product means for your business, and your ability to generate incremental earnings. With that knowledge, you can get the best out of your investment in a debt product.

The author, Alok Mittal, is CEO and Founder at Indifi Technologies. The views expressed are personal