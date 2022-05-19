To promote the use of the UPI facility, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the UPI123PAY for feature phones to make UPI payments without the need of an internet connection.

It was launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year. 123PAY allows feature phone users to make a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. One of which is calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number to make UPI payments.

However, feature phone users will need to set up their account before making payments using the 123Pay and the IVR method.

Here's a step-by-step guide to create a UPI ID and use the IVR function:

Steps to create a UPI ID:

Step 1: Dial the IVR number-080 4516 3666 or 080 4516 3581, or 6366 200 200 from your feature phone using the registered mobile number linked to the bank account.

Step 2: Mention the name of the bank of the account for which you wish to register for UPI banking.

Step 3: Choose the account you want to create the UPI ID for from all the accounts for the selected bank that are listed.

Step 4: Enter the last six digits of your bank debit card and the OTP received from the bank. Once these details are verified you can set a 4/6 digit UPI PIN for the respective bank account.

Step 5: In case a UPI PIN for the selected account already exists, then skip the above step.

Step 6: The user profile will be created with the bank account linked.

Steps for making digital UPI payments via IVR number:

Step 1: Dial the IVR number- 080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581, or 6366 200 200 from the registered mobile number and select the type of payment you want to do such as:

Money Transfer

Merchant payment

Balance Check

Mobile Recharge

FASTag Recharge

Settings and manage account

Step 2: Once the option is chosen you will be validated for completion of registration and then routed to the option selected.

Step 3: Then to make a fund transfer:

Enter the mobile number of the Beneficiary to whom you wish to transfer the funds.

Confirm the details.

Enter the amount that you want to transfer.

Enter your UPI PIN and authorise the money transfer.

Transaction will be completed, and the amount will be debited from your bank account