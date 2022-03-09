How to make payments via UPI123Pay without the internet

The Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) jointly launched a UPI service — UPI123Pay — for non-smartphones. This facility can be used to make digital payments without the need for an internet connection. Users can perform a few offline steps and easily make UPI payments. The technology works through four alternatives of the internet. Here’s how to use UPI123Pay to make payments without the internet.
Step 1. Users need to link their bank account with UPI123Pay
Step 2. Users will then need to set the UPI PIN using their debit or credit card
Once this is done, users can make payments via the IVR number, the RBI app, via voice/sound method, or by the missed call method.
One of the simplest methods of making digital payments through UPI123Pay is by calling the IVR number. Here’s how to do it.
Step 1. Call the number 08045163666 from the phone
Step 2. Select the preferred language
Step 3. Press the ‘1’ key on your phone’s keypad to transfer money
Step 4. Select the bank linked with UPI by saying the bank name
Step 5. Press the ‘1’ key to confirm the details
Step 6. Press the ‘1’ key to send money by using your mobile number
Step 7. Enter your mobile number
Step 8. Confirm your details
Step 9. Enter the amount to be transferred
Step 10. Enter the UPI PIN to authorise and complete the transaction
Here is how to use the missed call method.
Step 1. Dial the number displayed at the merchant outlet/shopkeeper and give a missed call
Step 2. The user will receive a call to authenticate the transaction
Step 3. Enter the amount and UPI PIN to authenticate the transfer
Here is how to use the sound-based method
Step 1. Users can make sound-based payments by simply tapping their phone on the sound-based payments device of the merchant.
Step 2. Enter the amount to be transferred and UPI PIN to authenticate the transaction
Users can also make UPI payments via RBI’s app-based functionality by downloading the app.
