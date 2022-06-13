Here’s how to get answers for your NPS queries on WhatsApp

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a voluntary retirement savings plan managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). With NPS, subscribers can make small contributions as investments that will be redeemed after their retirement as a regular pension income. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has now introduced a WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers to submit their NPS-related queries. NPS subscribers can connect with NPST via WhatsApp by sending a message to 8588852130.

Here’s how to use NPS WhatsApp number to address your NPS queries

Step 1: Save the given NPS WhatsApp service number 8588852130 on your phone

Step 2: Send a ‘Hi’ message to the NPS WhatsApp mobile number.

Step 3: A list of options will appear, select your queries from the options related to the contribution, eNPS, changing investment pattern, exit and withdrawal.

Step 4: If you can’t find your query on the list of options, then select ‘Need more help’ option

Step 5: Once you select that option, you will get a reply from NPS Trust asking you to mail your queries to grievances @ npstrust.org.in or contact NPST at 011-47207700 for assistance.

You can also call 022-2499 3499, the eNPS helpline number for further assistance. NPS subscribers can also contact the toll-free number 1800 222 080.

NPS is a social security initiative by the Central Government. It is a pension programme that is open to employees from the public, private and even the unorganised sectors except individuals working with the armed forces.

The scheme allows subscribers to invest a fixed amount every month or at regular intervals during the course of their employment. After retirement, the subscribers can take out a certain percentage of the corpus and the remaining amount is paid as a monthly pension. NPS also provides tax benefits as contributions made towards NPS are exempted under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Both residents and non-residents of India, between the age limit of 18 and 65 can open an NPS account.