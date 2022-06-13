Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
NPS is a social security initiative by the Central Government. The contributions made to NPS scheme are exempted under 80C of Income Tax

Here’s how to get answers for your NPS queries on WhatsApp
The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a voluntary retirement savings plan managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). With NPS, subscribers can make small contributions as investments that will be redeemed after their retirement as a regular pension income. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has now introduced a WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers to submit their NPS-related queries. NPS subscribers can connect with NPST via WhatsApp by sending a message to 8588852130.
Here’s how to use NPS WhatsApp number to address your NPS queries
Step 1: Save the given NPS WhatsApp service number 8588852130 on your phone
Step 2: Send a ‘Hi’ message to the NPS WhatsApp mobile number.
Step 3: A list of options will appear, select your queries from the options related to the contribution, eNPS, changing investment pattern, exit and withdrawal.
Step 4: If you can’t find your query on the list of options, then select ‘Need more help’ option
Step 5: Once you select that option, you will get a reply from NPS Trust asking you to mail your queries to grievances @npstrust.org.in or contact NPST at 011-47207700 for assistance.
You can also call 022-2499 3499, the eNPS helpline number for further assistance. NPS subscribers can also contact the toll-free number 1800 222 080.
NPS is a social security initiative by the Central Government. It is a pension programme that is open to employees from the public, private and even the unorganised sectors except individuals working with the armed forces.
The scheme allows subscribers to invest a fixed amount every month or at regular intervals during the course of their employment. After retirement, the subscribers can take out a certain percentage of the corpus and the remaining amount is paid as a monthly pension. NPS also provides tax benefits as contributions made towards NPS are exempted under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Both residents and non-residents of India, between the age limit of 18 and 65 can open an NPS account.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
