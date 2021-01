State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is enabling its customers to file an income tax return (ITR) via the YONO app.

As per the income tax law, it is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount in a year to file ITR. Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 (AY2020-21) to January 10, 2021, because of the pandemic.

This means taxpayers still have a few days to file ITR.

This is the third time that the government has extended the deadline to file ITR, first from the normal deadline to November 30, and then to December 31, 2020 and now to January 10, 2021.

A person can claim refunds in case of excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.

To file ITR using the SBI YONO app, customers can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Log in to the YONO app using credentials on mobile phone

Step 2: Proceed to ‘Shop and Order’ and click on ‘tax and investment’

Step 3: Now, click on 'Tax2Win'. For the CA-assisted service, a minimum payment of Rs 199 is to be made at this instance

In case of any issue, while availing the facility, SBI says, taxpayers can take help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55. Taxpayers can also send an email to support@tax2win.in.

The I-T department has also established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.