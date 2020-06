Employees’ Provident Fund or EPF is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organization with more than 20 employees deducts. Subscribers are allowed to make a partial withdrawal from their provident fund (PF) corpus under certain conditions by putting a claim for ‘advance’. Once the claim is submitted, it is then forwarded to the employer for approval.

Meanwhile, the subscriber can check their EPF claim status via Unified Mobile Application for the New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

(Also read: How to update the address in your Aadhaar card online)

UMANG app, one-stop solution for many government services, also allows subscribers to check their EPF balance, search establishment, get EPFO address and apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate.

Here are the steps to check PF claim status via UMANG app:

Step 1: Download the UMANG application from play store

Step 2: Open the app and log in using mobile number

Step 3: Click on 'EPFO'. EPFO is the retirement fund body that administers EPF contributions.

Step 4: A page opens that shows employee-centric services, general services, employer-centric services, e-KYC services, and Jeevan Praman. Click on ‘General Services’

Step 5: A new page opens that allows subscribers to view passbook, raise claims and track claims. Click on 'Know Your Claim Status'

Step 6: Enter Universal Account Number (UAN), the 12-digit number that every EPF contributor is allotted

Step 7: An OTP will be received on the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and submit