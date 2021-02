The stock markets have performed well over the past three months, which can be primarily attributed to the approvals given to COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the stimulus packages announced by various countries around the globe.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in November 2020 just short of 40,000 points and closed January 2021 at around 46,250 levels. At present the index has crossed the 51,000-mark.

According to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, these factors have naturally favored mutual funds. He added that index funds have been positively impacted by the markets shooting up lately.

Index funds, as we know, are a class of equity funds that track and emulate the performance of a popular stock market index.

"Most index funds that track Sensex and Nifty have returned nearly 25 percent over the last three months. Large-cap funds have also done well over the previous three months, where most large-cap funds have provided more than 20 percent returns,” Gupta affirms.

Talking about returns, Pranjal Kamra, CEO of Finology says that the infrastructure fund has come as the clear winner when it comes to returns of the last three months.

"The BSE infra Index has delivered a stellar return of 47 percent in the last 3 months while the broader indices, Sensex has given a return of 21.36 percent in the same period. After a prolonged period of underperformance, the category is finally gaining traction especially after the announcement of union budget 2021 where infrastructure sector was the biggest focus for economic recovery," he believes.

Speaking about investments done on individual platforms, Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO of Groww, says in the last three months, they saw record highs in the number of investments in mutual funds.

"We witnessed 2.3 lakh plus new SIPs in January alone. We have seen the highest number of new investments in sectoral /thematic funds followed by large-cap funds and multi-cap funds in the last three months. In the debt-fund category, short-duration funds have seen the maximum number of new investments followed by liquid funds and corporate bond funds," Jain elaborates.