Here’s how much you need to invest to get a monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh after retirement

There are plenty of ways to save for your retirement. However, the best way would be to make regular investments in retirement schemes to earn a regular monthly pension income after retirement. One such scheme that allows you to do this is the National Pension Scheme (NPS) which is backed by the government.

NPS is a voluntary defined contribution retirement scheme which is designed to provide a lump sum and a steady income in the form of monthly pensions after retirement. You can choose the pension amount as you desire by adjusting the investment amount accordingly.

For this, you have to first open a NPS tier 1 account by subscribing to the NPS scheme. After that you can start saving regularly till you reach your retirement age which is typically 60 years. NPS also has a lock-in period, which is till the subscriber reaches 60 years of age.

Upon maturity of your NPS account, (when you are 60), you are allowed to withdraw a maximum of 60 percent of the total corpus and on the balance, 40 percent is paid to the insurance firm that will pay you the sum in the form of a monthly pension. There are several factors like growth rate, age at the start of investment, return on investment rate and more that affect the final amount that you will receive as a monthly pension.

Here is an illustration for someone age 25 (NPS maturity age 60), with assumed growth rate of 10 percent and assumed annuity rate of 6 percent:

Monthly Investment Expected Monthly Pension 1,307 10,007 2,613 20,007 3,950 30,243 5,230 40,044 6,540 50,074 7,850 60,104 9,150 70,057 10,450 80,011 11,760 90,041 13,070 1,00,071

The above calculations were made using the NPS calculator of the official website of NPStrust.

About NPS

When you subscribe to the NPS, you get a PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) to open a tier 1 or tier 2 account. If you wish to invest for a monthly pension after retirement, you will need to open a tier 1 account. The minimum amount for each contribution is Rs 500.

If you comply with the NPS exit rules till maturity, then you are allowed to reinvest 40 percent of the corpus in an annuity while you are free to withdraw the remaining 60 percent without paying any taxes.

As an NPS subscriber, you can choose investment vehicles like equity assets and debt in desired proportions to get ideal returns. The balanced mix usually delivers approximately 10 percent returns.

ALSO READ | EPFO planning to credit pension to over 73 lakh pensioners in one go