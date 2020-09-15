  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex closes over 280 points higher, Nifty above 11,530
Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting
OPEC stands the test of time as it turns 60
Rupee drops 16 paise to 73.64 vs dollar on buying by banks
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here's how loan balance transfer works

Updated : September 15, 2020 07:25 PM IST

Loan balance transfer is a process by which borrowers can transfer the outstanding principal of their existing loan from one lender to another in order to benefit from the lower interest rate on the outstanding loan.
A balance transfer provides the borrower the benefit of lower interest rates.
Here's how loan balance transfer works

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt to Rajya Sabha

413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt to Rajya Sabha

JB Chemicals shares rally 16% to hit 52-week high on strong Q1 earnings

JB Chemicals shares rally 16% to hit 52-week high on strong Q1 earnings

Govt proposes additional cash spend of Rs 1.67 lakh cr; Rs 20,000 cr of recap bonds for PSBs announced

Govt proposes additional cash spend of Rs 1.67 lakh cr; Rs 20,000 cr of recap bonds for PSBs announced

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement