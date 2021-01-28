Personal Finance Here's how investing in direct mutual funds can help you earn more Updated : January 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST Individuals can invest in mutual funds – one of the most popular investment products – through direct as well as regular routes. When one goes through a distributor, broker, or bank, it is usually a regular mutual fund. Individuals can invest directly in it via the website of the mutual fund or the Mutual Funds Utility (MFU) portal, or through a physical application form. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply