Here's how investing in direct mutual funds can help you earn more

Individuals can invest in mutual funds – one of the most popular investment products- through direct as well as regular routes.

When one goes through a distributor, broker, or bank, it is usually a regular mutual fund. Individuals can invest directly in it via the website of the mutual fund or the Mutual Funds Utility (MFU) portal, or through a physical application form.

According to Paytm Money, Paytm's wholly-owned subsidiary that allows people to invest in direct MFs, mutual fund distributors get paid commissions and thus returns can be lesser if one opts for the regular option.

“It is better to use direct mutual funds as investors can earn around 1 percent higher return on investment by opting for it,” says Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money.

He explains this with an example.

“For instance, if individuals invest Rs 1 lakh in Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund through regular route the expense ratio is 2.15 percent, whereas if they invest through the Paytm Money app via the direct route, the expense ratio is 1.21 percent. An investor would yield the returns of 10.9 percent if they invest through direct and 9.9 percent if they invest through regular route,” he elaborates.

In order to protect the interest of retail investors, SEBI in October 2018 rationalised the Total Expense Ratio (TER) of mutual funds.

The overall NAV of the fund is reflected after taking into account the expenses.

So, in the current scenario, as Sridhar explains, a lower TER would mean a lesser burden on the fund NAV and higher returns for investors that when reinvested would bulk up into a bigger corpus in the future.

“Even though the reduction in the TERs by few basis points might seem insignificant at the first instance, but over time with the benefit of compounding, it will make a huge difference to the portfolio,” he adds.

The expense ratio of the direct plan is always lesser than the regular plan for the same mutual fund scheme.

By switching from regular plans to direct plans of mutual fund schemes, according to Sridhar, investors can make sure that they keep earning more on their investments.

“As switch transaction involves redeeming units from the regular plan and making a fresh investment in a direct plan, exit load (if any) and capital gains tax would apply. In the case of equity funds, if investors switch within 1 year from the date of investment, the Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) will be taxed at 15 percent plus an applicable surcharge. However, if they switch after 1 year from the date of investment, then the Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG), exceeding the threshold of Rs 1 lakh, will be taxed at 10 percent plus an applicable surcharge,” Sridhar illustrates.

In the case of debt funds, if investors switch within 3 years from the date of investment, the STCG will be taxed as per their applicable slab rates. However, if they switch after 3 years from the date of investment, then the LTCG will be taxed at 20 percent after indexation benefit.