Personal Finance Here's how health insurance policies will change from tomorrow Updated : September 30, 2020 09:02 PM IST From October 1, a lot of changes may kick in the health insurance sector to help consumers in buying insurance, in a way making it easier to understand the terms and conditions. The definition of pre-existing disease (PED) is being modified to cater to the needs and requirements of customers.