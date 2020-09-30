  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here's how health insurance policies will change from tomorrow

Updated : September 30, 2020 09:02 PM IST

From October 1, a lot of changes may kick in the health insurance sector to help consumers in buying insurance, in a way making it easier to understand the terms and conditions.
The definition of pre-existing disease (PED) is being modified to cater to the needs and requirements of customers.
Here's how health insurance policies will change from tomorrow

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Silver Lake co-investors to invest additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail

Silver Lake co-investors to invest additional Rs 1,875 crore in Reliance Retail

RBI fixes Centre's WMA limit at Rs 1.25 lakh crore for second half

RBI fixes Centre's WMA limit at Rs 1.25 lakh crore for second half

Standout Brokerage Report: CLSA raises target price on Asian Paints to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,900

Standout Brokerage Report: CLSA raises target price on Asian Paints to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,900

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement