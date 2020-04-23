Personal Finance Here's how coronavirus crisis has transformed the insurance industry Updated : April 23, 2020 09:07 PM IST Under current circumstances, insurers are bracing for changes in both consumer behaviour as well as in adoption of distribution channels. The government and insurance regulator have announced several relaxations for customers in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country. Insurance sector is ensuring an end-to-end digital delivery of insurance products. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365