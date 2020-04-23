Here's how coronavirus crisis has transformed the insurance industry

As coronavirus pandemic has impacted the economy gravely, insurance industry is no exception. There are some significant changes happening in the industry such as launch of new protection products, customers beginning to find comfort in buying products online, among others.

The government and insurance regulator have also announced several relaxations for customers in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country.

Many insurance companies have launched coronavirus specific products. With this, people now have more choice when it comes to buying a health insurance. They can either go for a standalone health coverage or buy a comprehensive one.

Under these new conditions, insurers are also bracing for changes in both consumer behaviour as well as in adoption of distribution channels. Insurance companies are going digital, especially when advisors can no longer meet face-to-face with customers on account of social distancing norms.

“Insurance companies are using digital tools to enable customer support and handle customer queries. Also, many of them are looking at digitizing their existing distribution systems,” says Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, InsuranceDekho.

Insurance sector is ensuring an end-to-end digital delivery of insurance products to make buying a policy easier for the customers.

“Services like tele-underwriting, tele-medicals, video medicals, e-KYC are some of them where rigorously effort is being put in to innovate these processes,” says Vaidyanathan Ramani, head- product and innovations, Policybazaar.

“Insurance companies have revamped their tele-medical services with an increased volume of physicians and other health professionals lined up to consult with patients and assess their health condition over a call making the need of visiting a physical centre during the COVID-19 outbreak redundant,” he explains.

Bajaj Allianz Life says all insurance advisories are witnessing a deep technological penetration.

“24*7 whatsApp service, video-based customer service initiatives, active training of workforce to interact with customers through various mediums, tablet-based applications to help the sales force complete a business are some of the new norms for us,” they add.

“Using analytics to define customer personas, predict their predisposition to financial products and deliver a personalised experience to them is something we have adopted,” adds Anup Seth, chief retail officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.

In this time of crisis, the demand for insurance policies has also seen a huge spurt. With the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in India, it seems that people have become more aware of the importance of having insurance policies.

Ramani of Policybazaar says during the lockdown period they have seen a growth of nearly 25-30 percent in both health and life insurance sales.

“Also, 30-40 percent growth can be witnessed in the overall online insurance,” he adds.