Here's how borrowers benefit from co-lending pacts between banks and NBFCs

Co-lending is aimed at ensuring ample liquidity to NBFCs with the flow of credit then being channelled to priority segments.

In November 2020, the RBI permitted banks to enter into co-lending agreements with all registered non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs), based on their prior agreement. There is no doubt that this is a good move that can leverage the best of both worlds in boosting liquidity in the hinterland regions.

At the outset, however, one must clarify that this is not a novel arrangement, which is why some industry analysts have likened it to old wine in a new bottle. Be that as it may, there are multiple benefits to the co-lending model. But first readers should know what co-lending is all about.

Aims of Co-lending

Co-lending is aimed at ensuring ample liquidity to NBFCs with the flow of credit then being channelled to priority segments. The co-lending model was first announced by the RBI in 2018 and was upgraded in 2020. The main motive was facilitating seamless collaboration between banks and NBFCs, whereby banks act as repositories of capital, mitigating risks, while NBFCs would take care of the origination.

As per the RBI’s September 2018 announcement, the arrangement allowed joint credit contribution at the facility level for both lenders, including the sharing of risks and rewards. Thereafter, paying heed to stakeholder feedback on allowing them to better leverage their comparative advantages in the collaboration, the RBI permitted lenders more operational flexibility while mandating adherence to regulatory norms.

In revising its scheme in November 2020, the central bank clarified its chief focus was on improving credit flow to unserved/underserved segments, making finance available to the final beneficiaries at affordable rates, given the prevalent lower costs of bank funds and the NBFCs’ greater reach due to their digital model.

Since then, several banks have already inked co-lending agreements with NBFCs and more are in the works. For instance, the country’s major public sector lender has joined hands with a small NBFC of a corporate house to help farmers purchase farm equipment and tractors. While the NBFC has barely 60 branches, the banking behemoth has more than 22,000 branches. Undoubtedly, the NBFC benefits from the bank’s pan-India presence and the latter gains from the former’s digital prowess.

Sharing Risks and Rewards

Although some critics have frowned on the tie-up, let’s not overlook the fact that this risk-sharing model is the best strategy to serve millions of individual and institutional cohorts currently out of the ambit of the mainstream financial system. Since an NBFC must retain a minimum 20% share of individual loans on its books, it denotes the bank will shoulder 80% of the risk. In case of any default, the major risk is then borne by the bank.

Additionally, banks will benefit from being able to advance more funds to segments and geographies they have not yet penetrated, which will be possible via the digital reach of NBFCs. Also, while banks can meet priority sector lending targets, NBFCs will be able to win bigger, better-rated borrowers on their books.

But before any of this happens, banks and NBFCs are mandated to sign a master agreement to begin co-lending. The agreement will include its terms and conditions, criteria for selecting partner entities, specific product lines and operational areas, provisions on the segregation of responsibilities as well as customer interface and protection matters.

Simultaneously, co-lending banks and NBFCs will have to maintain every borrower’s account for the respective exposures. But all disbursement/repayment transactions between banks and NBFCs for co-lending must be routed via an escrow account, which banks will maintain to prevent any intermingling of funds.

Of course, the master agreement allows banks to retain the discretion for declining specific loans after due diligence is done before these are taken on their books or mandatorily accept the assigned share of individual loans originated by NBFCs. Likewise, the guidelines permit NBFCs to remain the single interface point for customers and sign loan agreements with borrowers prescribing the arrangement features as well as the roles and responsibilities of banks and NBFCs. In essence, banks provide a substantial portion of the loan but NBFCs decide the borrowers.

Additional Aspects

Considering the millions of MSMEs, other small players and individuals who struggle to procure credit, bold measures such as the co-lending model are precisely what’s required to drive greater penetration of financial services and lending across India.

Meanwhile, one needs to highlight that though the central bank does not officially permit the entry of big corporate houses into banking, NBFCs typically linked to corporate houses have been accepting public deposits for some time. Now, they will simply have greater opportunities for direct co-lending agreements on the lending side.

Another statement of the central bank that attracted flak is its reference to the greater reach of NBFCs. The contention is that banks have a much wider reach than most NBFCs, which may have 100 branches only for serving unserved/underserved segments.

Though no doubt true, in the digital age, one should consider the fact that NBFCs can potentially serve all digitally-connected cohorts across India. Here, banks are still to come up to speed in mastering the nuances of digital technology. As a result, the co-lending model can contribute its mite in addressing India’s huge credit gap. But barriers such as tech integration between partners and ground-level implementation would need to be resolved. Yet, while co-lending may still have some challenges, most of these could be resolved via technology, which is why the role of NBFCs assumes importance.

Besides, co-lending need not be restricted to personal loans and can be given to customers, especially MSMEs, in other forms such as small business loans, cash advances, lines of credit, etc.

While co-lending may not have gained the anticipated popularity in its earlier versions, the model is gradually gathering traction and seems here to stay. Ultimately, if India is to meet its vision of emerging as a $5 trillion economy at the earliest, every funding model that safely boosts liquidity in the market should be welcomed.

The article has been authored by Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO at mPokket