Authored by Radhika Gupta

Your investment portfolio would ideally serve a primary purpose, i.e., to meet your financial goals and ensure future financial stability. However, the economic and investment landscape undergoes periods of troughs and peaks which lead to volatility and create uncertainty in investment returns.

Thus, along with wealth creation, wealth preservation becomes an imperative part of financial planning. From the perspective of wealth preservation and portfolio protection, debt investments have long played an integral role in delivering these imperatives.

However, it is important to note that even within the wide gamut of debt investments, not all categories of investment will provide the desired safety or risk-adjusted returns. For example, bonds issued by the government or public sector undertakings (PSUs) are likely to be less risky than those issued by investment-grade corporates.

Further, the way the bond portfolios are managed, i.e., actively or passively, can have a strong bearing on its risk and returns. A unique debt product that Indians should now actively consider for inclusion in their portfolios is debt exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or debt index funds.

What is a debt index fund?

Taking a step back, let us first understand an ETF / Index fund. These are passively managed funds that mirror the composition of the underlying benchmark index. The main aim of these funds is to generate returns in line with the benchmark index, with less tracking error. A debt index fund is simply a fund that tracks an underlying debt index. This means that the fund holds the securities by the same issuer and same duration as the underlying index. However, there are norms that lend it some flexibility.

For example, if a specific debt paper in the index is not available, the debt index fund can choose to invest in another paper by the same issuer. However, the maximum allowable deviation is within 10 percent of the weighted average duration of the securities in the index. The overall duration of the debt index fund cannot deviate by more than 5 percent from the duration of the underlying index. In case the debt index fund is unable to meet these conditions then it can purchase papers of issuers outside the index, up to 20 percent of the corpus.

However, the credit rating, duration, and yield of such issuers should be in line with the paper that is not available. The market for debt index funds in India is currently in its nascence. This is perhaps reflective of the fact that retail (investment of less than Rs 5 lakh) participation in even debt funds in India is fairly low. Of the total debt mutual fund assets under management (AUM) of Rs 14 lakh crore, retail AUM stands at a minuscule Rs 1 lakh crore. This needs to change.

Benefits of debt index funds

Safety

A well-diversified investment portfolio is one that can generate the required returns within the specified risk parameters. By investing in a debt index fund, you are investing in the safety of a high-quality portfolio comprising state government bonds and AAA-rated PSU bonds.

Mitigating risk

The two main risks in debt investments are credit or issuer-related risk and interest rate risk. The issuer-related risk is minimal in these funds since the investment is largely in government and PSU bonds. The interest rate risk is minimized through a target maturity structure that will bring predictability in returns if you stay invested till maturity. A defined or target maturity means that the bonds in the portfolio will mature within a fixed term.

Transparency

Since debt index funds replicate an underlying debt index, they offer better liquidity and transparency in terms of investments, issuer ratings, and maturity.

Ease of transacting

Unlike in ETFs, you do not need to transact through a Demat account to buy or sell units in an index fund. You can simply buy the units through the fund house like you would for any other mutual fund scheme.

Debt index funds can prove to be a good alternative to fixed deposits

They offer similar or better returns, come with a target maturity, and are relatively safe.

Considering the myriad benefits that debt funds and specifically debt index funds can add to an investment portfolio, it is imperative that such solutions are now offered to Indian investors.