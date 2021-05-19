Here's a list of top 30 large, mid and small cap stocks MFs bought and sold in April

Equity mutual funds witnessed inflows for the second straight month after the market witnessed some consolidation due to the second wave of COVID-19. The MF industry’s assets under management scaled new heights to reach Rs 32.4 lakh crore in April 2021. The AUM climbed up MoM across categories, except infrastructure debt funds.

According to SEBI data, MFs put in a net amount of Rs 5,526 crore in equities in April versus Rs 4,773 crore in March.

In a report, ICICI Direct mentioned the top 30 stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April:

In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Punjab National Bank, DLF, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Alkem Labs. Meanwhile, Bajaj Holdings, PEL, UPL, Gland Pharma and HDFC AMS also witnessed massive inflows.

However, stocks like Indus Towers, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Britannia and Cadila Health saw the highest selling in April, the ICICI Direct report noted.

Among midcaps, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Granules India, and IDFC First Bank witnessed the highest buying from mutual funds in December. Other top buys also included Shriram Transport, AstraZeneca Pharma, Max Health, Laurus Labs and Ashok Leyland.

On the other hand, the highest-selling was seen in GMR Infra, Escorts, Prestige Estate, Coforge and Dr Lal Pathlabs, the ICICI Securities report added.

Finally, in the smallcap space, Hind Copper, Hathway Cable, Lux Ind, Bharat Rasayan, and Dilip Buildcon were the top buys, as per ICICI Direct.

Tata Coffee, Alkyl Amines, PTC India, TVS Srichakra and India Cements were sold the most.