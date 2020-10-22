Here's a list of documents required for health insurance purchase and claim

Keeping in mind increasing medical costs and the rise in lifestyle diseases, health insurance has become important for all as it provides financial protection during a medical emergency. With insurance plans in abundance, it is essential to know the requirements and basics of policies and understand and compare numerous factors before buying a policy.

Here are some documents that are required to buy a health policy (which may vary between insurers):

Age proof

Customers will be required to give his/her (in case of the individual policy) age proof and of all people (in case of the family policy) who will be covered under the health plan.

Birth certificate, passport, Aadhaar card, Voting ID, driving license, PAN card and 10th or 12th mark sheets can be provided as age proof.

Also read:7 things to consider before buying a health insurance policy

Identity proof

As identity proof, Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, driving licence, or PAN card can be produced by a customer.

Address proof

Customers will be required to produce permanent proof of address. For the same, documents such as electricity bill, telephone bill, ration card, passport, driving license, voting ID or Aadhaar can be produced.

Passport size photos

Passport photos of all the policyholders will also be required.

Medical reports

Sometimes health insurance policies might also require customers to undergo a few medical tests. In this case, customers will be required to submit the medical reports detailing the results of these tests as well, according to Bajaj Allianz.

Apart from these, some insurers may also ask for certain other documents based on their business model.

Also read: Looking to buy a health insurance top-up? Keep these 5 things in mind