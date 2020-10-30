  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates offered by small finance banks

Updated : October 30, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed-income instruments that yield guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in.
While commercial banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) currently provide interest rates up to 6.20 percent on FDs up to Rs 2 crore, few small finance banks provide higher returns on select maturity options.
Here's a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates offered by small finance banks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

US GDP grows 33.1% in third quarter of 2020

US GDP grows 33.1% in third quarter of 2020

IndiGo posts Rs 1,194 crore loss for September quarter

IndiGo posts Rs 1,194 crore loss for September quarter

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement