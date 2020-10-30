Personal Finance
Here's a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates offered by small finance banks
Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed-income instruments that yield guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in.
While commercial banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) currently provide interest rates up to 6.20 percent on FDs up to Rs 2 crore, few small finance banks provide higher returns on select maturity options.