Here's a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates offered by small finance banks

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed-income instruments that yield guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. While commercial banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) currently provide interest rates up to 6.20 percent on FDs up to Rs 2 crore, few small finance banks provide higher returns on select maturity options.

In some instances, the highest FD card rate offered by some small finance banks are around 200-300 basis points (bps) more than the highest FD card rates offered by most PSUs and large private sector banks.

Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by the provision of savings instruments, the supply of credit to small businesses, small farmers, micro and small industries and other unorganised sector entities.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by small finance banks:

Jana small finance bank

Tenure Interest rate for public Interest rate of senior citizens 7 − 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 − 60 days 4.25% 4.75% 61 − 90 days 5.50% 6.00% 91 − 180 days 6.00% 6.50% 181 − 364 days 6.50% 7.00% 1 year (365 days) 6.90% 7.40% > 1 year − 2 years 7.00% 7.50% > 2 year − 3 years 7.50% 8.00% > 3 year − < 5 year 7.00% 7.50% 5 years (1825 days) 7.00% 7.50% > 5 year − 10 year 6.50% 7.00%

AU small finance bank

Tenure Bucket Interest Rates for public Interest Rates for senior citizens 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 3.75% 4.25% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 4.25% 4.75% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 5.00% 5.50% 6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 5.50% 6.00% 12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 6.60% 7.10% 15 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 6.50% 7.00% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 6.50% 7.00% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 6.75% 7.25% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 6.50% 7.00% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 6.50% 7.00% 60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months 6.50% 7.00%

Ujjivan small finance bank