With falling rates of bank fixed deposits (FDs), investors can consider parking money in corporate FDs to generate some extra money. Several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offer the option of opening FDs and interest rates on the fixed deposits of these companies are higher than that of commercial bank FDs.

The highest FD card rate offered by some companies are over 200-300 basis points (bps) more than the highest FD card rates offered by most PSUs and large private sector banks. However, these deposits are considered relatively riskier.

In case of corporate FDs, the returns depend on the profits posted by the companies, say experts.

Hence, investors should are asked to go for companies that have a higher credit rating of A-AAA and have an operationally efficient business model.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by some of the NBFCs on fixed deposits:

Bajaj Finserv

Tenure in Months Minimum deposit (in Rs.) Cumulative Non-Cumulative Monthly Quarterly Half Yearly Annual 12 – 23 25,000 6.90% 6.69% 6.73% 6.79% 6.90% 24 – 35 7.00% 6.79% 6.82% 6.88% 7.00% 36 - 60 7.10% 6.88% 6.92% 6.98% 7.10%

PNB Housing Finance

Tenure (Months) Cumulative Option* ROI (p.a.) Non-Cumulative Option ROI (p.a.) ROI (p.a.) Tentative yield to maturity Monthly Quarterly Half Yearly Annual 12 – 23 6.65% 6.65% 6.46% 6.49% 6.54% 6.65% 24 – 35 6.75% 6.98% 6.55% 6.59% 6.64% 6.75% 36 – 47 6.90% 7.39% 6.69% 6.73% 6.78% 6.90% 48 – 59 6.90% 7.65% 6.69% 6.73% 6.78% 6.90% 60 -71 7.00% 8.05% 6.78% 6.82% 6.88% 7.00% 72 – 84 7.00% 8.35% 6.78% 6.82% 6.88% 7.00% 120 7.00% 9.67% 6.78% 6.82% 6.88% 7.00%

Mahindra Finance