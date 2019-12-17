Personal Finance
Here is why FundsIndia recommends HDFC Short Term Debt
Updated : December 17, 2019 06:53 PM IST
HDFC AMC is one of the largest fixed-income investment managers in India and has a long proven track record of performance in the high quality, low duration space.
HDFC Short term fund can be considered by investors looking for 'returns above FD' with a minimum timeframe of 2-3 years.
