Here is why FundsIndia recommends HDFC Short Term Debt



A reasonably large-sized fund: The fund maintains a reasonable AUM size of around Rs 8,974 crore.

The fund maintains a reasonable AUM size of around Rs 8,974 crore.

Positioned for the short term (2-3 years): The fund is suitable for investors looking to hold for a minimum of 2-3 years timeline with high credit quality and low volatility in returns.

The fund is suitable for investors looking to hold for a minimum of 2-3 years timeline with high credit quality and low volatility in returns.

With portfolio yields comfortably above inflation: The fund currently runs a YTM of 7.0 percent, which is a representation of the aggregate interest rate at which the fund lends to different companies (or the government). The Expense Ratio of the fund is the lowest in its category at 0.4 percent, compared to the category average of 1.1 percent.

The fund currently runs a YTM of 7.0 percent, which is a representation of the aggregate interest rate at which the fund lends to different companies (or the government). The Expense Ratio of the fund is the lowest in its category at 0.4 percent, compared to the category average of 1.1 percent.

Prioritising safety and high credit quality: The fund has high credit quality with allocation to highest rated papers (AAA and Equivalent) at 92 percent. The remaining 8 percent has been invested in companies with rating AA and below.



The list of non-AAA instruments that the fund has exposure to is given below.

Adequately diversified...







Exposure of Top 10 Instruments (as on 31-Oct-19)

% of NAV









Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

8.0





REC LTD.

7.1





Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

6.9





NABARD

6.7





Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.

4.8





Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

4.5





LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

4.4





Reliance Industries Ltd.

4.2





State Bank of India

4.1





Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

3.6







With controlled duration (1-3 years) to benefit from interest rate movement...



Average maturity – 2.7 years



Modified duration – 2.1 years









Returns as on Nov 22, 2019

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr









HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

10.4%

7.6%

8.3%





Category Average

5.6%

5.3%

6.7%







The fund despite taking lower risk has outperformed its peers consistently on a three-year rolling returns basis.

With lower risks and volatility...

As seen above the fund’s NAV movement has been stable with low volatility – reflecting the high credit quality and controlled duration.

Backed by an experienced fund management team and reputed fund house...

HDFC AMC is one of the largest fixed-income investment managers in India and has a long proven track record of performance in the high quality, low duration space.

The presence of a stable fund management team with long-standing fund manager Anil Bamboli (managing the fund since inception for the last 9 years) strengthens our conviction of the fund’s future prospects.

Summing it up

HDFC Short term fund can be considered by investors looking for 'returns above FD' with a minimum time frame of 2-3 years.

We like the fund for its large size, high credit quality, diversified portfolio, consistent performance track record with low risk and experienced fund management team.

Note: Allocation and maturity are based on the current market conditions and are subject to changes depending on the fund manager’s view of the markets. The portfolio details as on October 31, 2019.