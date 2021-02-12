Personal Finance Here are transparent and safer ways to avail credit at your fingertips Updated : February 12, 2021 08:37 AM IST Historically, in an average Indian household, there has been a stigma surrounding the word “credit”. The reasons varied from a general lack of awareness about how beneficial credit can be to the common fear of creditors with questionable business practices. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply