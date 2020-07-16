Personal Finance Here are top 6 investment plans for millennials Updated : July 16, 2020 11:48 AM IST Millennials are no longer reckless in their spending habits and the recent trend is that they have become smart with their investment and financial decisions, seeking greater value for money. Given the fact that they are at the start of the career, they have additional advantage when it comes to investing. They have no major financial obligations and comparatively have higher investing tenures. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply