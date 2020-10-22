  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Here are the key things to keep in mind while filing ITR

Updated : October 22, 2020 10:19 AM IST

The deadline to file an income tax return (ITR) for FY 2019-20 will end on November 30.
ITR filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year.
The process of filing an I-T return online is known as e-filing.
Here are the key things to keep in mind while filing ITR

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7%

Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit falls 19% YoY to Rs 1,138.2 crore; Revenue down 7%

Stock Market Live: Market near day's low due to pharma, IT stocks; Dr Reddy's, RIL drag over 1%

Stock Market Live: Market near day's low due to pharma, IT stocks; Dr Reddy's, RIL drag over 1%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges past 77 lakh; death toll above 1.16 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges past 77 lakh; death toll above 1.16 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement