Here are the best performing mutual funds of 2022

2022 was quite a volatile year for equity markets around the world with most markets down by nearly 20 percent. However India outperformed with gains of around 5 percent for the year.

So which have been the top mutual funds of 2022? In the large cap category, Nippon India Large Cap Growth fund delivered a return of 16.83 percent, while HDFC Top 100 Growth fund delivered returns of 16.23 percent and ICICI Pru Bluechip Growth fund delivered 12.46 percent returns.

For Nippon India Large Cap fund, banking and financials was the top sector with HDFC, L&T, Reliance, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank being their top stock holdings.

For HDFC Top 100 fund, corporate banking & financials, energy & utilities were the top sectors. The top stock holdings for the fund were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, NTPC and ITC.

ICICI Pru Bluechip fund also focused on the banking sector with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank being their top holdings.

On the midcap side, HDFC Midcap Opportunities Growth fund outperformed with 16.26 percent return, followed by Nippon India Growth fund at 11.18 percent and Sundaram Midcap Growth fund delivered returns of 9.19 percent.

The top holdings for HDFC Midcap Opportunities fund were Indian Hotels, BEL, HAL, Max Health and Chola Finance. While Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Max Financial and Chola Finance were the top holdings for Nippon India growth fund.

On the flexicap side, HDFC Flexicap Growth fund outperformed delivering a return of 23.72 percent. ICICI Pru Flexicap Regular Growth fund delivered returns of 13.61 percent followed by Franklin India Flexicap Growth fund which gave returns of 10.87 percent.

In the flexicap funds as well, banking & financials were the top sectoral bets for 2022.