We all spend a lot of our time thinking about money and how our lives would be so much better if we had an infinite amount of that in our wallets and bank accounts. However, the groud realities are different for most as money in our hands is always limited

Sometimes, as we saw during the pandemic when individuals lose their source of regular income, it can affect their ability to pay bills, and or afford a good education for their kids. These are very real concerns.

Fantasies of winning a lottery or inheriting your family’s long-lost treasure may not help much. The answer to addressing these concerns lies in the simple act of saving money and starting this journey early by investing in non-linked participating savings products which enable building a corpus over the long-term.

Safety: Non-linked plans or traditional savings products are safe investments. As these products primarily invest in fixed income/debt instruments they offer safety of capital coupled with steady returns. Both these features are important, especially in times of economic uncertainty and volatile markets. As exposure to volatile assets is negligible, it is one of the best options for risk-averse individuals looking to build long-term wealth. The life cover component in these products provides financial security to the family.

Guaranteed benefits: Participating products offer a guaranteed maturity benefit, which is calculated at the time of purchase. These products are eligible to receive an annual reversionary bonus, if declared by the life insurance company. The bonus is a share of profits generated by the company on the participating policyholders' funds. These bonuses are added to the guaranteed maturity benefit of policyholders, enhancing their maturity corpus. These products are tax efficient as policyholders can avail of tax benefits on the premiums paid, the maturity proceeds received are also tax-free.

Liquidity: A notable feature of these plans is the liquidity they offer. This is particularly useful in case an unforeseen financial liability crops up. Policyholders can avail of a loan against their policy to meet the financial obligation without disturbing their savings plan. Repayment of the loan can be made in the form of EMIs or a lump-sum payment anytime on or before the policy matures.

Investing in the right long-term savings plan based on the risk appetite and financial goals provides a better mechanism to cope with unforeseen situations. Long-term savings plans are an important component of an individual’sfinancial plan and these versatile products can help customers to achieve their financial goals – wealth creation, receiving income for a limited time, or receiving regular income till 99 years.