Major banks across the country require customers to maintain a certain monthly average balance (MAB) in their savings accounts. MAB is an average of the end-of-day (EoD) closing balances in a month. This requirement of banks depends on the location of a customer's account in urban, metro, semi-urban and rural areas.

Customers failing to maintain the required MAB are charged a penalty by the lenders. The amount of penalty in case of non-compliance varies in different branch locations, based on factors such as the degree of shortfall.

Here's a comparison of the monthly average requirements in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and the penalties charged by them in case of non-compliance:

HDFC Bank

Customers with HDFC Bank accounts in metro and urban areas are required to maintain MAB of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, customers with accounts in semi-urban areas are required to maintain MAB of Rs 5,000 every month.

In rural branches, the customers are required to maintain MAB of Rs 2,500 or set up a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 for a maturity period of a minimum one year and one day.

Balance non-maintenance charges MAB slabs Metro and urban areas Semi-urban (in Rs.) MAB requirement -Rs 10,000 MAB requirement -Rs. 5,000 >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs 150 NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs 300 NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs. 450 Rs. 150 0 to < 2,500 Rs. 600 Rs. 300

ICICI Bank

Customers with ICICI Bank accounts in metro and urban areas need to maintain a MAB of Rs 10,000, while the MAB required in semi-urban, rural and gramin locations are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.