Here are key tips to quickly grow your savings Updated : April 22, 2021 07:24 PM IST Mayank Goyal, founder and CEO of moneyHOP also suggests individuals to make sure they don’t spend more than they earn. No matter how hard people try, they cannot completely reduce spendings to zero. But one can spend smart by using online payment apps. Published : April 22, 2021 07:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply