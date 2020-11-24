Personal Finance Here are key things to know about ITR filing for FY19-20 Updated : November 24, 2020 04:35 PM IST While the deadline to file ITR for FY19-20 (assessment year 20-21) may end on December 30, it is better to file it as soon as possible. ITR-1 is applicable only for resident individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh and only for those having income from salary, one house property and other sources. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.