Personal Finance Here are key financial tips to plan your Valentine's day smartly Updated : February 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST According to Palka Chopra, senior vice president, Master Capital Services, it is most important is to build a budget in mind for the day. As per Chopra, most banks offer their customers special discounts and offers on their debit and credit cards. Many couple offers are also available on days like Valentine's Day.